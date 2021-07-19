IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 travel essentials you won't want to leave home without this summer

Cold Brew Concentrate

PREP TIME
10 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)
Courtesy Anthony Contrino
Anthony Contrino
PREP TIME
10 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound coarsely ground coffee
  • 6 cups filtered cold water, divided

    • Chef notes

    Cold brew is all the rage — and for good reason. It's delicious and a little bit of concentrate goes a long way. For a fuller flavor, be sure to use a bolder dark roast coffee with sweeter notes like chocolate, caramel or marshmallow.

    Technique tip: If purchasing whole beans from a coffee shop, have the barista grind it for cold brew. Coffee ground for cold brew should be approximately the same size as coarse sea salt.

    Swap option: Add a couple tablespoons ground chicory for New Orleans-style.

    Special equipment: 90-grade cheesecloth.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the ground coffee into a large glass jar or pitcher.

    2.

    Add 2 cups of the filtered water and stir until the grounds are fully saturated.

    3.

    Add the remaining water, cover the jar and let sit at room temperature for 12 hours.

    4.

    Strain the coffee through a fine-mesh strainer into another large jar or measuring cups; discard the grinds. Let sit for 5 minutes.

    5.

    Strain the coffee through cheesecloth, pouring slowly to allow the cheesecloth to filter any finer bits of ground coffee. Pour all but the final bit of sludgy liquid through the cloth; discard.

    6.

    Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

    Cold Brew Concentrate

    Make-ahead Monday: Use cold brew coffee to make mocha truffles

    July 19, 202105:00

    Recipe Tags

    EasyMake AheadNo-cookDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule