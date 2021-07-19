Technique tip: If purchasing whole beans from a coffee shop, have the barista grind it for cold brew. Coffee ground for cold brew should be approximately the same size as coarse sea salt.

Cold brew is all the rage — and for good reason. It's delicious and a little bit of concentrate goes a long way. For a fuller flavor, be sure to use a bolder dark roast coffee with sweeter notes like chocolate, caramel or marshmallow.

Preparation

1.

Place the ground coffee into a large glass jar or pitcher.

2.

Add 2 cups of the filtered water and stir until the grounds are fully saturated.

3.

Add the remaining water, cover the jar and let sit at room temperature for 12 hours.

4.

Strain the coffee through a fine-mesh strainer into another large jar or measuring cups; discard the grinds. Let sit for 5 minutes.

5.

Strain the coffee through cheesecloth, pouring slowly to allow the cheesecloth to filter any finer bits of ground coffee. Pour all but the final bit of sludgy liquid through the cloth; discard.

6.

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.