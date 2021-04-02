Chef notes

In this country the pork, or ham hock, was historically considered a castoff in fine kitchens, and was one of the cuts offered to the servants and slaves, or simply discarded as trash. It is only now entering our mainstream food culture as an interesting cut of meat. Regardless, many other cultures throughout the world have enjoyed this cut for centuries.

My travels through Asia exposed me to ways to broaden the use of ham hocks that I wasn't familiar with. At a friend's home I experienced ham hocks braised in a sweet sticky sauce. It was quite amazing, and when I returned to Atlanta, I came up with this recipe to create those flavors. The richness of the smoked pork hock marries well with the spices, and the cola (I use diet because the traditional cola is too sweet) reduces to a syrupy sauce that accents the pork perfectly. This dish can also be tweaked to work with your regular smoked picnic ham that you can find at any local supermarket.

Swap option: This recipe originally called for ham hock; this recipe has been changed to accommodate the use of a picnic ham. You can substitute orange marmalade for kumquat marmalade if desired.