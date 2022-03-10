IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coffee Chia Parfait

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)

Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup room temp or cold coffee
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon maple syrup
  • Greek yogurt
  • sliced bananas, raspberries and chopped pecans, for topping (optional)

Chef notes

This is my favorite thing to do with leftover coffee. Combine room-temperature coffee with chia seeds and a touch of sweetness for a caffeine and fiber boost you can enjoy on top of a parfait, smoothie bowl or with your latte the next day. Less waste and more taste!

Preparation

In a small bowl, combine coffee, chia seeds, vanilla and maple syrup. Mix and set in fridge overnight.

Pour the mixture over top Greek yogurt and toss on preferred parfait toppings, like bananas, raspberries and chopped pecans.

Recipe Tags

BreakfastEasyHealthyMake AheadQuick