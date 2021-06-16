Chef notes

Cooking fish en papillote, or folded in a pouch, is a classic French technique that, in addition to being incredibly easy (and virtually cleanup-free), allows the fish to steam in its own juices and thus emerge moist and flavorful. We found that foil was easier to work with than parchment and created a leakproof seal. Placing the packets on the lower-middle rack of the oven, close to the heat source, concentrated the exuded liquid in the packets and deepened its flavor.

Vegetable selection was important: Hardier vegetables like potatoes and squash failed to cook evenly in the packets, and more water-absorbing vegetables like eggplant turned to mush when enclosed. Carrots and leeks, cut into elegant matchsticks, cooked at the same rate as the fish and made a nice presentation as a bed for the fish when everything emerged from the packets. A zesty compound butter topping the fish added richness and flavor (and color contrast to the fish) as it melted.

Technique tip: Open each packet promptly after baking to prevent overcooking. To test for doneness without opening the foil packets, use a permanent marker to mark an "X" on the outside of the foil where the fish fillet is the thickest, then insert an instant-read thermometer through the "X" into the fish to measure its internal temperature.

Swap options: Try black sea bass, haddock, hake or pollock.