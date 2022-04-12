Chef notes

If I could name a quintessential South Indian dish, it would 100% be yogurt rice. There is not a Hindu temple in the South or South Indian household that does not have yogurt rice on the menu. It’s a staple! It’s a complete balance of carbohydrates, proteins, spices and most importantly — satisfaction!

When I was younger, my family and I went on quite a few road trips to Lake George, Vermont, Washington, DC and so many more places! I always remember my Maa packing a tiffin and one of the dishes was yogurt rice. And I bet we weren’t the only Indian family to do that. This dish is easy to make, easy to pack and travels perfectly.

My Coconut Yogurt Rice with Tempered Spices does that and more! It is vegan (obviously), but it goes one step further because it incorporates leftover rice! I don't waste food in my house and I strive to extend that to your home, too. This dish tastes better with leftover rice because the starches in the rice become more resistant, which means that flavors will stick to the grains better than when they're freshly cooked. Mind blown, no?!

Technique Tip: Room temperature yogurt will work best for this dish.

Swap Option: Swap in any preferred non-dairy (or dairy) yogurt for this recipe. Dried chili flakes can be substituted for whole dried chilies.