Coconut and Raspberry Sorbet

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
3-4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Dawn Burrell
Ingredients

  • 2 dry pints frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup raw sugar
  • 1/2 lime, juiced
  • 1 can coconut cream, chilled
  • 1 can coconut milk, chilled
  • 1/2 pint raspberries fresh, to garnish

    • Chef notes

    I am a sucker for a frozen dessert. This is a delicious treat that is so versatile and so easy to make. The sorbet provides a natural source of sugar alongside healthy fats for the body via the coconut milk. The coconut milk provides a creamy texture without the use of dairy. You can also use this as a base for smoothies, too!

    Technique tip: When you are thinking about making this recipe, place the cans of coconut milk in the fridge and your raspberries in the freezer. It will make this recipe a breeze to make.

    Swap option: All berries are appropriate here, and some stone fruit as well. Experiment and go crazy. Sweeteners like agave, maple, coconut sugar and monk fruit sugar will all work.

    Preparation

    1.

    Line the loaf pan with plastic wrap and set aside.

    2.

    Place frozen raspberries, honey, raw sugar, lime juice, coconut cream and coconut milk in the blender. Blend all until smooth working quickly so the mixture doesn't melt.

    3.

    Fill loaf pan with sorbet mix and cover with plastic wrap touching the surface of the sorbet.

    4.

    Freeze for 3 hours or until sorbet consistency is achieved. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

    Coconut and Raspberry Sorbet

    Recipe Tags

    Dairy-freeEasyEntertainingHealthyKid-friendlyVeganVegetarianDesserts

