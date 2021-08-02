Chef notes

I am a sucker for a frozen dessert. This is a delicious treat that is so versatile and so easy to make. The sorbet provides a natural source of sugar alongside healthy fats for the body via the coconut milk. The coconut milk provides a creamy texture without the use of dairy. You can also use this as a base for smoothies, too!

Technique tip: When you are thinking about making this recipe, place the cans of coconut milk in the fridge and your raspberries in the freezer. It will make this recipe a breeze to make.

Swap option: All berries are appropriate here, and some stone fruit as well. Experiment and go crazy. Sweeteners like agave, maple, coconut sugar and monk fruit sugar will all work.