Coconut milk adds an additional layer of tropical flavor to these Key lime pie-inspired ice pops for the ultimate summer dessert on a stick.

Preparation

1.

In a blender, combine condensed milk, coconut milk, half-and-half, Key lime juice, lime zest, vanilla and salt, and blend for 1 minute.

2.

Divide mixture into ice pop molds (amount will depend on size of your mold).

3.

In a food processor, combine graham crackers, shredded coconut and cinnamon, and pulse into fine crumbs.

4.

Sprinkle mixture into tops of molds, pressing slightly into mixture (you may have additional crumbs left over). Add sticks or covers and freeze at least 6 hours or overnight, until frozen solid.