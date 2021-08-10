IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coconut-Key Lime Pie Pops

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra Ramos
Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 3/4 cups coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • 3/4 cup Key lime juice (can sub regular lime juice)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime zest (from regular lime)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 graham crackers
  • 2 tablespoons shredded coconut
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

    • Chef notes

    Coconut milk adds an additional layer of tropical flavor to these Key lime pie-inspired ice pops for the ultimate summer dessert on a stick.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a blender, combine condensed milk, coconut milk, half-and-half, Key lime juice, lime zest, vanilla and salt, and blend for 1 minute.

    2.

    Divide mixture into ice pop molds (amount will depend on size of your mold).

    3.

    In a food processor, combine graham crackers, shredded coconut and cinnamon, and pulse into fine crumbs.

    4.

    Sprinkle mixture into tops of molds, pressing slightly into mixture (you may have additional crumbs left over). Add sticks or covers and freeze at least 6 hours or overnight, until frozen solid.

    Coconut-Key Lime Pie Pops

    Beat the heat with these icy treats

    Recipe Tags

    EasyEntertainingPartySummerVegetarianDesserts

