Make a comforting bowl of coconut curry with chicken and noodles at home for a delicious Thai-inspired meal.

Preparation

Heat the olive oil in a medium (3-4 quart) stockpot over medium heat. Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes, just until the mushrooms start to brown.

Add the carrots, snow peas, and curry paste, and stir together. Add the chicken breast and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the chicken broth, coconut milk, and fish sauce or soy sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 5 minutes, then add the noodles and cook for 5-7 minutes more, until the noodles are tender.

Divide between 4 bowls. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro leaves on the side for individual garnish.