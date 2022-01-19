TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Ingredients
Fulfilled by
Chef notes
Make a comforting bowl of coconut curry with chicken and noodles at home for a delicious Thai-inspired meal.
RELATED: TODAY recipes are now shoppable — and it makes ordering groceries online so easy
Preparation
Heat the olive oil in a medium (3-4 quart) stockpot over medium heat. Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes, just until the mushrooms start to brown.
Add the carrots, snow peas, and curry paste, and stir together. Add the chicken breast and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes.
Stir in the chicken broth, coconut milk, and fish sauce or soy sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 5 minutes, then add the noodles and cook for 5-7 minutes more, until the noodles are tender.
Divide between 4 bowls. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro leaves on the side for individual garnish.