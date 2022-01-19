IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coconut Curry Noodle Soup

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(58)
Coconut curry soup with chicken and noodles
Casey Barber

Casey Barber
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced portobello mushrooms or shiitake mushrooms (about 1 large portabello or 4 large shiitakes)
  • 1 cup snow peas (about 1/4 pound)
  • 1 cup carrots (about 1 large or 2 small carrots)
  • 1 tablespoon red curry paste
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed into bite-size pieces
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 5.5-ounce can regular (not light) coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce or reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 pound (4 ounces) round udon noodles or thick spaghetti
  • lime wedges for serving (optional)
  • Fresh cilantro leaves for serving (optional)

    Chef notes

    Make a comforting bowl of coconut curry with chicken and noodles at home for a delicious Thai-inspired meal.

     

    Preparation

    Heat the olive oil in a medium (3-4 quart) stockpot over medium heat. Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes, just until the mushrooms start to brown.

    Add the carrots, snow peas, and curry paste, and stir together. Add the chicken breast and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes.

    Stir in the chicken broth, coconut milk, and fish sauce or soy sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 5 minutes, then add the noodles and cook for 5-7 minutes more, until the noodles are tender.

    Divide between 4 bowls. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro leaves on the side for individual garnish.

    Coconut Curry Noodle Soup

    Recipe Tags

    AsianThai30 Minute MealsComfort FoodDairy-freeFallHealthyNo added sugarQuickTODAY TableWinterEntréesSoups

