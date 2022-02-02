IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Classic Key Lime Pie

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Jocelyn Delk Adams
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Ingredients

Crust
  • cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/3 cup melted butter
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
Filling
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup Key lime juice
  • 1 (14-ounce) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons seedless raspberry jam, melted in microwave until liquid (optional)
  • whipped cream and raspberries, to garnish (optional)

Chef notes

This is my daddy's absolutely favorite recipe. I make it for my family several times a year. The raspberry twist was something I added to bring in color and fun to the recipe.

Technique tip: How to make homemade graham cracker crust.

Swap option: You can easily make this a lemon pie by swapping out the key lime juice.

Preparation

For the crust:

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and sugar in a bowl.

3.

Pour the mixture into a 9-inch pie plate and press down into the plate and around the sides. Bake for 10 minutes to set.

For the filling:

1.

Whisk together egg yolks, Key lime juice, condensed milk and vanilla extract.

2.

Pour filling into baked pie crust. Carefully spoon drops of melted raspberry preserves (make sure they are just melted), if using, over filling. Using a butter knife or skewer, drag the knife through the drops to create a swirl pattern in the filling.

3.

Bake for 15 minutes, until set, then let rest until it cools to room temperature.

4.

Refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours, garnish with whipped cream and raspberries, if desired, and serve.

