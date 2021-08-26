Chef notes

This is great lunch dish for any occasion. Everyone loves a good paillard, which is just a fancy French term for a piece of meat (usually chicken or veal) that has been pounded thin and cooked quickly. It's the thin, even pounding that makes the meat tender and so luxurious to eat. (You can also ask your butcher to do it for you.) I like to serve it with some simple greens — preferably frisée, radicchio or chicory — and mustard dressing.

Technique tip: To avoid overcooking, sear the chicken for a few minutes on each side and finish by keeping warm in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes.

Swap options: If you can't find frisée, substitute with chopped-up radicchio, endive or Boston lettuce.