Ingredients
Chef notes
This is great lunch dish for any occasion. Everyone loves a good paillard, which is just a fancy French term for a piece of meat (usually chicken or veal) that has been pounded thin and cooked quickly. It's the thin, even pounding that makes the meat tender and so luxurious to eat. (You can also ask your butcher to do it for you.) I like to serve it with some simple greens — preferably frisée, radicchio or chicory — and mustard dressing.
Technique tip: To avoid overcooking, sear the chicken for a few minutes on each side and finish by keeping warm in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes.
Swap options: If you can't find frisée, substitute with chopped-up radicchio, endive or Boston lettuce.
Preparation1.
Season both sides of the chicken cutlets with salt.2.
In a medium bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, mustard and red wine vinegar with 1 tablespoon cool water. Taste for seasoning.3.
Preheat the oven to 300 F.4.
In two large pans, heat 2 tablespoons each of the oil, until it smokes lightly. Add the chicken cutlets in a single layer and cook, over medium heat, on one side until golden-brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn on their other side and cook 5 to 7 additional minutes. Remove the cutlets and drain excess grease on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Season with salt. Place the tray in the oven to keep warm.5.
When ready, arrange the cutlets on a serving platter family-style, season again with salt, top with the frisée and chives and drizzle generously with all of the vinaigrette. Alternatively, arrange the paillards on individual plates.