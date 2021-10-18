PREP TIME
5 mins
Ingredients
Chef notes
This vibrant chutney is the perfect topping to bring refreshing, bright notes to warm and earthy dishes. Cool mint and zesty cilantro are well balanced with warming cumin and bright lemon. Use it to elevate different dishes or just on its own as a dipper with some roti.
Preparation1.
In a blender or food processor, blitz together all ingredients.2.
If needed, add a little water to help thin the chutney. Blend to desired consistency.3.
Season with salt to taste.