Cilantro-Mint Chutney

Samah Dada
Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh cilantro (tough stems removed, tender stems okay), packed
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1 green chile
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Kosher salt, to taste

    • Chef notes

    This vibrant chutney is the perfect topping to bring refreshing, bright notes to warm and earthy dishes. Cool mint and zesty cilantro are well balanced with warming cumin and bright lemon. Use it to elevate  different dishes or just on its own as a dipper with some roti. 

    Preparation

    1.

    In a blender or food processor, blitz together all ingredients.

    2.

    If needed, add a little water to help thin the chutney. Blend to desired consistency. 

    3.

    Season with salt to taste.

    Recipe Tags

    IndianEasyDips and Spreads

