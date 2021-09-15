I love this recipe because it's a combination of my two favorite things: churros and cheesecake. It's a super simple recipe but tastes as if it was made at a fancy restaurant. You will definitely impress your loved ones using this recipe for the holidays.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon sugar together and set aside.

3.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk, sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Whisk everything together until smooth.

4.

Spray nonstick cooking spray in a medium-sized baking dish and sprinkle in half of the sugar-cinnamon mixture.

5.

Use one can of croissant dough and lay it flat as the bottom crust, crimping any seams of the dough together.

6.

Pour cheesecake filling over the dough.

7.

Using the other can of croissant dough, lay it on top, crimping any seams. This is your top crust.

8.

Spray the top crust with more cooking spray and sprinkle on the rest of the sugar-cinnamon mixture.

9.

Bake for 30 minutes. Let it cool completely, then place in the fridge to set for 2 hours.

10.

Decorate the chilled cake with diced strawberries and drizzle the top with sweetened condensed milk and caramel sauce. Serve and enjoy!