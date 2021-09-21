IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Doughnut Frosting

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
Courtesy Milk Bar
Christina Tosi
Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons butter, room temperature
  • 2/3 cup plus 1/4 cup powdered sugar, divided
  • 10 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tiny pinch citric acid (optional)
  • 1 pinch yogurt powder (optional)
  • tablespoons crème fraîche
  • 1 teaspoon clear vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark vanilla extract
  • 2-3 apple cider doughnuts

    • Chef notes

    Sure, frosting is delicious on its own in all of its smooth and rich glory, but, whether used for layer cakes, sheet cakes, cupcakes and more, frosting can also be jam-packed with texture and personality. Take a look in your pantry or fridge and let your imagination run wild!

    Preparation

    1.

    Place butter and the 2/3 cups of powdered sugar into a mixer fit with a paddle attachment and mix until smooth and there are no lumps, scraping down the sides as needed.

    2.

    Add the cream cheese, remaining 1/4 cup of powdered sugar, salt, citric acid and yogurt powder (if using) to the bowl and paddle again and scrape until there are no lumps.

    3.

    Add crème fraîche and both extracts, mix until incorporated and scrape.

    4.

    With the mixer on low, add in the whole doughnuts, mixing until the doughnuts have been broken up and combined with the frosting, about 30 seconds.

    Doughnut Frosting

    Tips to make baking a cake easier and more fun

    Sept. 21, 202104:24

