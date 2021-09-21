Sure, frosting is delicious on its own in all of its smooth and rich glory, but, whether used for layer cakes, sheet cakes, cupcakes and more, frosting can also be jam-packed with texture and personality. Take a look in your pantry or fridge and let your imagination run wild!

Preparation

1.

Place butter and the 2/3 cups of powdered sugar into a mixer fit with a paddle attachment and mix until smooth and there are no lumps, scraping down the sides as needed.

2.

Add the cream cheese, remaining 1/4 cup of powdered sugar, salt, citric acid and yogurt powder (if using) to the bowl and paddle again and scrape until there are no lumps.

3.

Add crème fraîche and both extracts, mix until incorporated and scrape.

4.

With the mixer on low, add in the whole doughnuts, mixing until the doughnuts have been broken up and combined with the frosting, about 30 seconds.