If you have leftover cake or cake that is over-baked, this creamy orange soak will give it new life. It makes the cake so moist and flavorful, you won't even miss the frosting.

Preparation

1.

Place your cake on the serving plate of your choice (a quarter sheet pan works great).

2.

Use the tines of a fork to poke holes along your cake, like you would a baked potato.

3.

In a small bowl, stir the juice and cream together, then pour the mixture evenly over the cake.

4.

Cover loosely and allow the cake to rest in the fridge for an hour before serving.