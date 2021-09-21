IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Creamsicle Cake

(7)
TODAY
Christina Tosi
Ingredients

  • 1 (9- by 13-inch) sheet-pan vanilla cake
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream

    • Chef notes

    If you have leftover cake or cake that is over-baked, this creamy orange soak will give it new life. It makes the cake so moist and flavorful, you won't even miss the frosting.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place your cake on the serving plate of your choice (a quarter sheet pan works great).

    2.

    Use the tines of a fork to poke holes along your cake, like you would a baked potato.

    3.

    In a small bowl, stir the juice and cream together, then pour the mixture evenly over the cake.

    4.

    Cover loosely and allow the cake to rest in the fridge for an hour before serving. 

    Creamsicle Cake

    Christina Tosi of Milk Bar shares hacks to transform store-bought cakes

    Sept. 21, 202104:20

    Recipe Tags

