We originally made this with boxed Moroccan-style couscous, but during the photo shoot, our stylists accidentally swapped in Israeli couscous and the recipe came out even better than the original! Also known as pearl couscous, Israeli couscous is actually made up of tiny pasta balls, similar to Italian fregola, and just super-great in pasta salads. Once you boil the Israeli couscous, you're ready to add a jillion things, turning it into a tasty ladies' lunch with leftovers. Here, we load it up with herbs, nuts, dried fruits and chickpeas, but a can of tuna, cubes of cheese or ribbons of smoked turkey would be more than welcome if you wanted that instead.

Preparation

1.

Finely chop the apricots, then place half of them in a bowl, cover with the boiling water and let sit until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Drain off any remaining water.

2.

While the apricots are soaking, bring half a pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the couscous, return to a boil and cook until al dente, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain, rinse briefly under cold water, drain again then transfer to a large bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to prevent it from sticking.

3.

Combine the soaked apricots in a blender with 1/2 cup olive oil, the vinegar, 1/4 cup of the basil, the honey, mustard and garlic. Add 1 teaspoon salt and blend until smooth, 30 seconds.

4.

Thinly slice the remaining 1/2 cup basil leaves and add to the bowl with the couscous along with the chickpeas, dried cherries, 1/2 cup of the toasted almonds and the remaining 1/4 cup apricots. Toss with the dressing, season with more salt to taste and top with the remaining 2 tablespoons almonds.

Reprinted from Cravings All Together. Copyright © 2021 by Chrissy Teigen with Adeena Sussman. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Alex Lau. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House."