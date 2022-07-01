We are always looking to improve on dishes, and by adding this beefy, cheesy mixture to crispy tots just takes them to a whole other level.

Preparation

1.

Bake or fry the Tater Tots according to package instructions.

2.

In a large cast-iron skillet, warm the oil over medium-high heat.

3.

Add the beef and onions and sauté, breaking the meat into small pieces with the back of wooden spoon and stirring often until the beef is cooked through and the onions have softened.

4.

Drain excess liquid and season with salt, to taste.

5.

Add the cheese and chop it into the beef and onions, working it until it's completely melted and the beef is creamy.

6.

Pour it over the tots and garnish with pickled jalapeños.