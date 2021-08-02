IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tokyo Olympics schedule: Find out when gymnastics, swimming and other events are airing

Chocolate Seeded Granola

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)
Dawn Burrell
COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Ingredients

  • 4 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 2/3 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/3 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1/3 cup black sesame seeds
  • 2 tablespoons flax seeds
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 cup almonds or cashews
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup raw sugar
  • 1/2 cup sorghum syrup
  • 1/2 cup raw honey
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is my go-to for a nutritious breakfast or snack on the go. It's a great mix of protein, slow-burning carbs and good fats that keeps giving energy. I love serving this granola for breakfast in a parfait with vanilla yogurt and berries. Breakfast of champions!

    Swap option: Seeds can be swapped out for any nut of your choice. Add coconut to texture variance and additional flavor. Maple syrup and agave are also good sweeteners for this granola.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Spray the large mixing bowl with non-stick spray. Add the oats, seeds, nuts and cocoa powder. Stir to evenly combine.

    3.

    In small pot, add the raw sugar, sorghum syrup, honey, grapeseed oil and sea salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once mixture boils, add vanilla and stir to combine. Pour the grapeseed oil mixture into the oats mixture and stir until evenly combined.

    4.

    Spread the granola out evenly on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Be sure to release the granola from the pan while stirring. Bake until the granola is lightly toasted and golden.

    5.

    Remove baking sheet from the oven and transfer to a wire baking rack. Let cool until the granola reaches room temperature.

    6.

    Serve immediately after cooling, or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month.

    Chocolate Seeded Granola

    These meals will make you a cheat day champ

    Aug. 2, 202104:52

    Recipe Tags

    BreakfastEasyHealthySnackVeganVegetarian

    More BreakfastSee All

    Açaí Smoothie Bowls

    Double-Chocolate Smoothie Bowls

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Leftover Spring Vegetable Frittata

    Blueberry French Toast Casserole

    Energy Duo Bowl, smoothie bowls, recipes, breakfasts, Recipe, Energy Duo Bowl

    Energy Duo Smoothie Bowl

    PB & Berry Breakfast Bowl

    Carrot Cake Baked Oats

    Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust

    Asparagus Tart