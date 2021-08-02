Swap option: Seeds can be swapped out for any nut of your choice. Add coconut to texture variance and additional flavor. Maple syrup and agave are also good sweeteners for this granola.

This recipe is my go-to for a nutritious breakfast or snack on the go. It's a great mix of protein, slow-burning carbs and good fats that keeps giving energy. I love serving this granola for breakfast in a parfait with vanilla yogurt and berries. Breakfast of champions!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Spray the large mixing bowl with non-stick spray. Add the oats, seeds, nuts and cocoa powder. Stir to evenly combine.

3.

In small pot, add the raw sugar, sorghum syrup, honey, grapeseed oil and sea salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once mixture boils, add vanilla and stir to combine. Pour the grapeseed oil mixture into the oats mixture and stir until evenly combined.

4.

Spread the granola out evenly on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Be sure to release the granola from the pan while stirring. Bake until the granola is lightly toasted and golden.

5.

Remove baking sheet from the oven and transfer to a wire baking rack. Let cool until the granola reaches room temperature.

6.

Serve immediately after cooling, or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month.