Ingredients
Chef notes
Your guests will never know that their decadent delicious dessert only required three ingredients and minutes to make. This is a showstopper every single time!
Technique tip: You have to let the food processor run for three minutes to allow the chocolate chips to completely melt. Otherwise, you will have bits of the chips and it will not completely set.
Swap option: There truly isn't a swap for this recipe; however, if you love the combination of coffee and chocolate, add a scoop of instant coffee or espresso.
Preparation
In the jar of a blender, combine the chocolate, eggs and cream. Cover and blend on high speed for about 3 minutes, until the chocolate chips are completely melted.
Pour into six 4-ounce demitasse cups or 6-ounce custard cups. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 4 hours before serving.
Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
