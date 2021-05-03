IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 thoughtful last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can get on Amazon

Chocolate Pots de Crème

SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Angie Mosier
Elizabeth Heiskell
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (6 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2/3 cup light cream, heated just to boiling

    • Chef notes

    Your guests will never know that their decadent delicious dessert only required three ingredients and minutes to make. This is a showstopper every single time!

    Technique tip: You have to let the food processor run for three minutes to allow the chocolate chips to completely melt. Otherwise, you will have bits of the chips and it will not completely set.

    Swap option: There truly isn't a swap for this recipe; however, if you love the combination of coffee and chocolate, add a scoop of instant coffee or espresso.

    Preparation

    In the jar of a blender, combine the chocolate, eggs and cream. Cover and blend on high speed for about 3 minutes, until the chocolate chips are completely melted.

    Pour into six 4-ounce demitasse cups or 6-ounce custard cups. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 4 hours before serving.

    Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved. 

    TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Elizabeth Heiskell makes stuffed mushrooms, brie pasta

    May 3, 202104:54

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients EasyEntertainingMake AheadNo-cookQuickValentine’s DayDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Bolinhas Coconut Cookies

    Ultimate Rice Krispie Treats

    Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies

    Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies

    Martha Stewart's Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake

    One-Bowl Carrot Cake

    One-Bowl Carrot Cake