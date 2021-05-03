Chef notes

Your guests will never know that their decadent delicious dessert only required three ingredients and minutes to make. This is a showstopper every single time!

Technique tip: You have to let the food processor run for three minutes to allow the chocolate chips to completely melt. Otherwise, you will have bits of the chips and it will not completely set.

Swap option: There truly isn't a swap for this recipe; however, if you love the combination of coffee and chocolate, add a scoop of instant coffee or espresso.