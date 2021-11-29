Swap option: Use peanut butter instead of chocolate-hazelnut spread if you love Reese's.

Technique tip: Add the butter slowly to the meringue for a proper emulsion.

The moist, chocolatey cake combined with the decadent and velvety buttercream on these cupcakes is truly a match made in heaven. Anyone who enjoys chocolate-hazelnut spreads, the genesis of which happened in a small city in Northern Italy called Torino, will fall in love with this perfect party treat.

Preparation

Make the cupcakes:

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F degrees. Line two 12-cavity cupcake pans with aluminum liners.

2.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, mix the cocoa powder, sugar, brown sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well combined.

3.

In a 4-cup measuring cup, whisk the eggs, oil, vanilla and whole milk until emulsified.

4.

With the stand mixer on medium-low, slowly drizzle the egg mixture into the dry ingredients to form a thick batter, scraping down the sides as needed.

5.

Add the hot coffee in four additions, waiting until each addition is fully incorporated before adding the next. Use a spatula to scrape the sides and bottom of the mixer bowl to ensure all ingredients are well combined.

6.

Divide the batter evenly into the prepared cake pans, filling each liner about 2/3 of the way full.

7.

Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes.

8.

Using a small offset, carefully transfer the hot cupcakes to a cooling rack; cool completely before frosting, at least 1 hour.

Make the buttercream:

9.

Bring a small saucepan filled with 1-inch of water to a simmer.

10.

Meanwhile, in a stand mixer bowl, whisk the egg whites, sugar and salt to combine.

11.

Place the mixing bowl over the simmering water and whisk until the mixture is thickened, very warm to the touch and the sugar is completely dissolved, about 3 minutes.

12.

Transfer the bowl to the stand mixer and whip, with the whisk attachment, on medium for 2 minutes.

13.

Increase speed to high and whip until the sides of the bowl are nearly room temperature and stiff peaks form.

14.

Reduce the speed to medium-high and add the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, whipping until fully incorporated and creamy.

15.

Switch to the paddle attachment and beat until smooth.

16.

Add the chocolate hazelnut spread and mix, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl, as needed, until well combined.

17.

Transfer the buttercream to a piping bag fitted with a medium-sized star tip.

18.

Pipe rosettes and garnish with edible decorations, if desired. Refrigerate up to 3 days and serve at room temperature.