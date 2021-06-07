Ingredients
Chef notes
If you’ve ever wished your morning bowl of oatmeal was portable and snackable, then you’re in luck! I love making these chocolate chip-oat bars because they are beyond simple to throw together (you just need one bowl) and they are perfect for a sweet breakfast or delicious snack.
Swap option: To make this recipe vegan, substitute two flax eggs for two regular eggs.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 375 F and grease a square baking pan with coconut oil.2.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mashed banana, eggs, peanut butter, melted and cooled coconut oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar and vanilla extract.3.
Stir in the rolled oats, baking powder and cinnamon. Fold in a handful of chocolate chips.4.
Transfer oat mixture to the prepared pan and add a sprinkling of extra chocolate chips on top, sliced bananas and a dusting of cinnamon.5.
Bake bars for 20 to 25 minutes, until the edges start to turn a deep golden brown. Let pan cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.