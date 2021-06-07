IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chocolate Chip-Banana Bread Oatmeal Bars

These chocolatey banana oat bars will be your new go-to snack.
Samah Dada
Ingredients

  • 2 ripe mashed bananas
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons coconut sugar
  • cups rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon (plus more for dusting on top)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted and cooled
  • Chocolate chips (we measure this with soul, plus more for topping)
  • Sliced bananas for topping

    • Chef notes

    If you’ve ever wished your morning bowl of oatmeal was portable and snackable, then you’re in luck! I love making these chocolate chip-oat bars because they are beyond simple to throw together (you just need one bowl) and they are perfect for a sweet breakfast or delicious snack.

    Swap option: To make this recipe vegan, substitute two flax eggs for two regular eggs.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F and grease a square baking pan with coconut oil.

    2.

    In a medium bowl, whisk together the mashed banana, eggs, peanut butter, melted and cooled coconut oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar and vanilla extract.

    3.

    Stir in the rolled oats, baking powder and cinnamon. Fold in a handful of chocolate chips. 

    4.

    Transfer oat mixture to the prepared pan and add a sprinkling of extra chocolate chips on top, sliced bananas and a dusting of cinnamon.

    5.

    Bake bars for 20 to 25 minutes, until the edges start to turn a deep golden brown. Let pan cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

    Chocolate Chip-Banana Bread Oatmeal Bars

