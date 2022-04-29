Chef notes

Grab a napkin … you'll be drooling over this crazy good, creamy dressing that hits all the right smoky notes. Tahini, a paste made from ground sesame seeds, provides a mellow, nutty, slightly bitter (in a good way) flavor. The canned chipotle peppers bring the heat, which you can adjust to your liking. And the adobo sauce is bold, tangy and perfectly scrumptious. Mixed together with lime juice and garlic, these ingredients create a palate-pleasing dressing you can drizzle or dollop onto salads and bowls, or even use as a dip or sandwich spread.

Technique tip: You are the boss of your sauce, so you can decide to omit the peppers entirely or dial up the volume! There are 3 levels of heat: (1) For mild heat and bold smoky flavor, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of adobo sauce; (2) for admirable heat, add 1 saucy chipotle pepper; (3) for wicked-hot heat (I'm talking brings-tears-to-your-eyes kind of heat), add 2 chipotle peppers.