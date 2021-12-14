IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chipotle-Lime Steak Tacos with Quick Pickled Onions

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day
Alejandra Ramos
Ingredients

Steak
  • pounds skirt steak
  • 1 canned chipotle in adobo, coarsely chopped plus 2 tablespoons adobo sauce
  • 3 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil
  • 3 large limes, zested and juiced (about 1/3 cup)
  • 3 large cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
    • Sauce and Pickled Onions
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 limes, juiced and zested, divided
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 pinch cloves (optional)
    • To Serve
  • warmed corn tortillas
  • queso fresco, crumbled (optional)
  • fresh cilantro leaves (optional)
  • sliced avocado (optional)
  • additional lime wedges

    • Chef notes

    Canned chipotles in adobo sauce add smoke and spice to these quick steak tacos. Using flavorful skirt steak cuts the cooking time to just minutes. Note that while this marinade adds a lot of flavor quickly, it's even better if you let it sit overnight. Amp up the taste and save time on your busiest days by prepping a day in advance. The quick pickled onions add a bright and tangy finishing touch.

    Technique tip: The steak can be prepped in advance and allowed to marinated in fridge overnight or up to 24 hours.

    Preparation

    For the steak:

    Cut the skirt steak into 4- to 6-inch-long pieces and place in a gallon-sized zip-top bag or container with a lid. Add the chopped chipotle, adobo sauce, oil, lime juice and zest from 3 limes, grated garlic, salt and black pepper. Seal, shake and let sit room temperature 10 to 15 minutes.

    For the sauce and pickled onions:

    While the steak marinates, whisk together the mayonnaise, about 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and 1/2 of the zest and the ground cumin. Set aside or refrigerate until using if making ahead of time. 

    In a small bowl, combine the thinly sliced onions, remaining lime juice and zest, cloves and toss to coat.

    To cook and serve:

    Heat a cast iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove steak from marinade and cook about 2 to 3 minutes per side for medium rare, or until it reaches desired doneness. Let meat rest on a cutting board 10 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain. Taste and season with additional kosher salt, if desired.

    Warm corn tortilla on a skillet or in a microwave. Spread with the cumin-lime mayo, then top with sliced steak, pickled onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.

    Recipe Tags

    Mexican30 Minute MealsComfort FoodDinnerEasyQuickTODAY's TableEntrées

