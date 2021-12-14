Technique tip: The steak can be prepped in advance and allowed to marinated in fridge overnight or up to 24 hours.

Canned chipotles in adobo sauce add smoke and spice to these quick steak tacos. Using flavorful skirt steak cuts the cooking time to just minutes. Note that while this marinade adds a lot of flavor quickly, it's even better if you let it sit overnight. Amp up the taste and save time on your busiest days by prepping a day in advance. The quick pickled onions add a bright and tangy finishing touch.

Preparation

For the steak:

Cut the skirt steak into 4- to 6-inch-long pieces and place in a gallon-sized zip-top bag or container with a lid. Add the chopped chipotle, adobo sauce, oil, lime juice and zest from 3 limes, grated garlic, salt and black pepper. Seal, shake and let sit room temperature 10 to 15 minutes.

For the sauce and pickled onions:

While the steak marinates, whisk together the mayonnaise, about 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and 1/2 of the zest and the ground cumin. Set aside or refrigerate until using if making ahead of time.

In a small bowl, combine the thinly sliced onions, remaining lime juice and zest, cloves and toss to coat.

To cook and serve:

Heat a cast iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove steak from marinade and cook about 2 to 3 minutes per side for medium rare, or until it reaches desired doneness. Let meat rest on a cutting board 10 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain. Taste and season with additional kosher salt, if desired.

Warm corn tortilla on a skillet or in a microwave. Spread with the cumin-lime mayo, then top with sliced steak, pickled onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.