Chipotle Chicken Tamale Pie

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(34)
Sohla El-Waylly
Sohla El-Waylly
Ingredients

Filling
  • 2 tablespoons neutral oil (such as safflower or canola)
  • 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed, peeled chopped
  • teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1-3 chipotle peppers in adobo, finely chopped, plus 1 tablespoon adobo sauce
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans
  • cups picked leftover roast chicken (recipe linked above)
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1/2 cup water
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
    • Topping
  • cups masa harina
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • cups water
  • 1/4 cup melted butter

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because you get all the flavor of traditional tamales with minimal effort. Leftover chicken helps speed things up but layering the filling in a skillet and topping it with the masa mixture keeps things really quick. No spreading, wrapping or tying required!

    Swap option: Swap the corn for any frozen, canned or quick-cooking vegetables, like spinach, peas or kale.

    Preparation

    For the filling:

    1.

    Preheat oven to 400 F.

    2.

    In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onions and cook, stirring frequently until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes.

    3.

    Reduce heat to medium. Add garlic, cumin, chipotle, and adobo and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 1 minute.

    4.

    Add black beans and all the bean liquid, chicken, corn and water, and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and sprinkle cheese on top.

    For the topping:

    In a medium bowl, whisk together masa, baking powder and salt. Add water and butter and stir until it forms a thick batter (if the batter seems too stiff, add more water as needed).

    To assemble:

    Pour batter over chicken mixture, cover with foil, and bake until the topping feels firm and set, about 30 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes, then serve.

    Chipotle Chicken Tamale Pie

    Make roast chicken and tamale pie for Make-Ahead Monday

    Oct. 4, 202105:16

    Recipe Tags

    ChickenDinnerEasyMake AheadQuickEntrées

