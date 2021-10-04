Swap option: Swap the corn for any frozen, canned or quick-cooking vegetables, like spinach, peas or kale.

I love this recipe because you get all the flavor of traditional tamales with minimal effort. Leftover chicken helps speed things up but layering the filling in a skillet and topping it with the masa mixture keeps things really quick. No spreading, wrapping or tying required!

Preparation

For the filling:

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onions and cook, stirring frequently until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes.

3.

Reduce heat to medium. Add garlic, cumin, chipotle, and adobo and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 1 minute.

4.

Add black beans and all the bean liquid, chicken, corn and water, and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and sprinkle cheese on top.

For the topping:

In a medium bowl, whisk together masa, baking powder and salt. Add water and butter and stir until it forms a thick batter (if the batter seems too stiff, add more water as needed).

To assemble:

Pour batter over chicken mixture, cover with foil, and bake until the topping feels firm and set, about 30 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes, then serve.