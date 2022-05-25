Chef notes

Inspired in part by the generic "Asian-style" noodle salads we see in casual restaurants across the U.S., this recipe brings together the familiar honey, ginger and sesame flavor profiles with some techniques that are more traditional to Chinese and Japanese cold noodles. The lighter, more refreshing vinaigrette is perfect for the summer.

Technique tips: Chilled noodles are best chilled in the refrigerator and not a water bath to preserve flavor. Toss noodles in oil prior to chilling to prevent sticking. As long as there is an emulsifier (like honey) in the dressing, the sauce will hold.

Swap options: You can swap in honey or marmalade for Korean yuzu tea or honey citron tea; 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce plus 1 tablespoon chicken stock for Japanese noodle base.