Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Korean yuzu tea or honey citron tea
- 1½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1½ tablespoons Japanese noodle base (hon tsuyu)
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 tablespoon ponzu
- 1 (1/2-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger, grated
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- salt
- 1/2 pound fresh flour noodles (thin, like spring noodles)
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 eggs
- 2 sheets nori, shredded
- 1 Persian cucumber, trimmed and very thinly shredded
- 1/2 radicchio, cored and very thinly sliced
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and thinly sliced on the bias
- 1/2 cup pea shoots or watercress sprouts
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced on the bias
Chef notes
Inspired in part by the generic "Asian-style" noodle salads we see in casual restaurants across the U.S., this recipe brings together the familiar honey, ginger and sesame flavor profiles with some techniques that are more traditional to Chinese and Japanese cold noodles. The lighter, more refreshing vinaigrette is perfect for the summer.
Technique tips: Chilled noodles are best chilled in the refrigerator and not a water bath to preserve flavor. Toss noodles in oil prior to chilling to prevent sticking. As long as there is an emulsifier (like honey) in the dressing, the sauce will hold.
Swap options: You can swap in honey or marmalade for Korean yuzu tea or honey citron tea; 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce plus 1 tablespoon chicken stock for Japanese noodle base.
Preparation
For the sauce:
In a blender or small food processor, add the yuzu tea, vinegar, noodle base, extra-virgin olive oil, sesame oil, water, ponzu, ginger and garlic. Blend until smooth. Season to taste with salt.
For the noodles:
Boil fresh noodles according to package instructions. Drain very well and toss with oil in the medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until cold.
To serve:
In a nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook thin layers of scrambled eggs. Let cool for a couple of minutes. Roll and slice thinly.
In a shallow bowl, add 2 ladles of dressing to the bottom of the bowl. Place noodles over the top. Arrange the sliced eggs, nori and remaining vegetables by color around the top of the noodles. Serve chilled; mix to eat.