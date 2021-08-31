This is a super craveable, savory snack that I often used to request for breakfast as a kid. Who doesn't love cheese toast? This version is just sort of energizing with jolts of brightness and flavor from the chile and peppers — a perfect pick-me-up any time of the day. If you have a lower tolerance for heat, de-seed the chile or use a milder variety. We grew up eating very hot chiles with this, but then again, my father tells me that I ate anything that wouldn't eat me back. Adjust to your family's preferences.

Preparation

1.

Mix cheese, butter, green chile, black pepper and red bell pepper, if using, into a paste.

2.

Butter both sides of the bread. Lightly toast one side on the griddle. Remove toast from griddle and let it cool to crunch up a bit, then return to griddle fresh-butter-side down.

3.

Top the toasted side with cheese paste until the bottom of the bread is toasty and the cheese is melty.

4.

Let it cool a little bit, then cut it diagonally and serve as toast triangles.