IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chile-Cheese Toast

COOK TIME
8 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Sarah Thomas
COOK TIME
8 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces cheddar or preferred melty cheese, grated
  • 1 ounce butter, plus a little more for spreading
  • 1 green chile, finely minced
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • diced red bell pepper (optional)
  • 4 slices of your favorite bread

    • Chef notes

    This is a super craveable, savory snack that I often used to request for breakfast as a kid. Who doesn't love cheese toast? This version is just sort of energizing with jolts of brightness and flavor from the chile and peppers — a perfect pick-me-up any time of the day. If you have a lower tolerance for heat, de-seed the chile or use a milder variety. We grew up eating very hot chiles with this, but then again, my father tells me that I ate anything that wouldn't eat me back. Adjust to your family's preferences.

    Preparation

    1.

    Mix cheese, butter, green chile, black pepper and red bell pepper, if using, into a paste.

    2.

    Butter both sides of the bread. Lightly toast one side on the griddle. Remove toast from griddle and let it cool to crunch up a bit, then return to griddle fresh-butter-side down.

    3.

    Top the toasted side with cheese paste until the bottom of the bread is toasty and the cheese is melty.

    4.

    Let it cool a little bit, then cut it diagonally and serve as toast triangles.

    Chile-Cheese Toast

    Chicken ishtew, one-pot dal: Kid-friendly recipes for back to school

    Aug. 31, 202104:32

    Recipe Tags

    IndianSouth AsianBreakfastComfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyQuickSnackVegetarianAppetizers

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa