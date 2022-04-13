Quiche is such a great dish for using up the last bits and pieces of food in the fridge, from proteins to a variety of veggies. Here, leftover chicken, some leafy greens, sun-dried tomatoes and feta add big, fresh flavor to creamy eggs. Serve this with a side salad and you've got a filling meal for lunch or dinner.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Roll out store-bought pie crust with a rolling pin. Place into a 9-inch regular pie plate. Crimp the edges with your fingers (or decorate as desired) and place in the fridge while preparing the rest of the ingredients.

3.

In a medium skillet over high heat, add a few drops of water and baby spinach. Cover with a lid and cook until the spinach has wilted, about 2 minutes.

4.

Remove from the heat and pour off any excess water.

5.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Set aside.

6.

Arrange the chicken evenly on the bottom of the pie crust.

7.

Add the spinach, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese evenly on top of the chicken.

8.

Pour the egg mixture over the filling.

9.

Place the filled pie crust on a baking pan lined with parchment paper for easier cleanup.

10.

Bake for 45 minutes or until the center of the quiche has set.

11.

After baking, allow quiche to cool for about 15 minutes before slicing and serving.