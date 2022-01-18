IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

Chicken Soup with Ramen

COOK TIME
1 hr 30 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(15)

Spice up your chicken soup recipe with this new ramen mashup

Jan. 18, 202205:28
Geoffrey Zakarian
COOK TIME
1 hr 30 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(15)

Ingredients

Soup
  • 1 whole chicken (about 3 pounds), trimmed of excess fat
  • 1/2 pound chicken wings
  • 3 quarts chicken stock, or as needed
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 cup thinly sliced leek, white and light green parts
  • 3 whole carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces on the bias
  • 3 parsnips, cut into 1/2-inch pieces on the bias
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 5 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 3 dried bay leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 tablespoon miso paste
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 6 packages ramen noodles, cooked and reserved
    • Toppings
  • fresh coriander leaves
  • 2 radishes, cut into thin matchsticks
  • 1 (1-inch) knob fresh ginger, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks
  • 3-4 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias
  • cups pea shoots

    • Chef notes

    Chicken soup is a family favorite in our house. We never get tired of this meal because I am always tinkering it based on the season. This soup allows plenty of room to get creative like we have done with this ramen mash-up version.

    Technique tip: Be careful not to over-salt as the miso provides a nice salty note. Take care to chop all vegetables as close to the same size as possible so that they will all cook evenly.

    Swap option: If you don't have white wine, apple cider vinegar or lemon juice can be used instead.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add the whole chicken and the chicken wings to a pot large enough to leave 1 or 2 inches of space between the chicken and the walls of the pot.

    2.

    Add chicken stock to cover the chicken. Bring stock to a boil then gently simmer until the chicken is tender throughout, about 1 hour, skimming and discarding the foam from the top as you go.

    3.

    Once cooked, remove the whole chicken and the wings to a bowl and let cool. Pull the chicken meat from the carcass, discarding the skin. Chop or shred the chicken meat into bite-size pieces.

    4.

    Skim any foam and fat from the top of the chicken stock and discard. Return the stock to a simmer. Add the celery, leek, carrot, parsnip, wine, thyme, bay leaves and oregano. Add the miso paste and stir in until fully incorporated into the soup. Taste, and season with salt as needed. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

    5.

    Add the peas and reserved chicken meat. Remove from the heat. Discard the bay leaves.

    6.

    To serve the soup, add the cooked ramen noodles to a soup bowl then add the vegetables, chicken and broth. Garnish the soup with the assorted toppings.

    Chicken Soup with Ramen

    Recipe Tags

    TODAY with Hoda & JennaChickenComfort FoodDinnerKid-friendlyWinterEntréesSoups

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice