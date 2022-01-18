Swap option: If you don't have white wine, apple cider vinegar or lemon juice can be used instead.

Technique tip: Be careful not to over-salt as the miso provides a nice salty note. Take care to chop all vegetables as close to the same size as possible so that they will all cook evenly.

Chicken soup is a family favorite in our house. We never get tired of this meal because I am always tinkering it based on the season. This soup allows plenty of room to get creative like we have done with this ramen mash-up version.

Preparation

1.

Add the whole chicken and the chicken wings to a pot large enough to leave 1 or 2 inches of space between the chicken and the walls of the pot.

2.

Add chicken stock to cover the chicken. Bring stock to a boil then gently simmer until the chicken is tender throughout, about 1 hour, skimming and discarding the foam from the top as you go.

3.

Once cooked, remove the whole chicken and the wings to a bowl and let cool. Pull the chicken meat from the carcass, discarding the skin. Chop or shred the chicken meat into bite-size pieces.

4.

Skim any foam and fat from the top of the chicken stock and discard. Return the stock to a simmer. Add the celery, leek, carrot, parsnip, wine, thyme, bay leaves and oregano. Add the miso paste and stir in until fully incorporated into the soup. Taste, and season with salt as needed. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

5.

Add the peas and reserved chicken meat. Remove from the heat. Discard the bay leaves.

6.

To serve the soup, add the cooked ramen noodles to a soup bowl then add the vegetables, chicken and broth. Garnish the soup with the assorted toppings.