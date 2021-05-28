Chef notes

This recipe packs all the flavors of a tasty chicken Parm dinner onto an easy-to-eat skewer.

Top grilling tips from Cara Nicoletti, founder of Seemore Meats & Veggies:

1. Always make sure to pre-heat your grill.

2. On a charcoal grill, create different heat zones to properly cook your meat.

3. To save money, choose your cuts of meat wisely, buy better cuts of meat and eat more veggies.

4. Use a cast-iron skillet on your grill when cooking burgers to keep the fat inside the burger.

5. Grill sausages on a low heat for a longer amount of time to get that satisfying snap.