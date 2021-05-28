Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe packs all the flavors of a tasty chicken Parm dinner onto an easy-to-eat skewer.
Top grilling tips from Cara Nicoletti, founder of Seemore Meats & Veggies:
1. Always make sure to pre-heat your grill.
2. On a charcoal grill, create different heat zones to properly cook your meat.
3. To save money, choose your cuts of meat wisely, buy better cuts of meat and eat more veggies.
4. Use a cast-iron skillet on your grill when cooking burgers to keep the fat inside the burger.
5. Grill sausages on a low heat for a longer amount of time to get that satisfying snap.
Preparation1.
Preheat grill to medium-low for 15-20 minutes.2.
Brush sausages lightly with olive oil (not too much or the grill will flare) and place them on the grill. Because these sausages are already fully cooked, you're just looking to heat them through and get them browned. This should take about 3 minutes per side.3.
Remove sausages from the grill and allow them to rest for 2-3 minutes. Slice each sausage into 4-5 pieces on a slight bias.4.
Assemble skewers by placing tomato, basil, mozzarella and sausage on each skewer. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic, and season with salt and pepper to taste.