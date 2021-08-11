Ingredients
Chef notes
Chicken salad is one of my all-time favorites! Adding sweet grapes, toasty nuts and fresh celery makes the cool, creamy chicken even better. Plus, I love the crunch and flavor the potato chips add.
Technique tip: If taking these wraps on the go, pre-make all the wraps without the potato chips and place into zip-top bags or wrap with plastic wrap. When ready to eat, unroll the wrap, add your smashed potato chips, roll back up and enjoy. This will prevent the chips from becoming soggy.
Swap option: Swap roasted turkey for chicken, use your favorite flavored kettle cooked chips or your favorite flavored tortilla for honey wheat.
Preparation1.
Pick all the meat from the rotisserie chicken and discard the skin and bones. Place the picked meat into a mixing bowl and refrigerate until cold. Once the chicken is cold, cut the chicken into desired size chunks and return the meat to the mixing bowl.2.
Combine the chicken with the mayonnaise, red grapes, celery, toasted pecans, chopped shallots, parsley, lemon juice, mustard, hot sauce, kosher salt and ground black pepper. Mix to combine and refrigerate until ready to use.3.
When ready to make the wraps, place the spinach tortillas on a clean surface and evenly divide the chicken salad amongst the tortillas. Using your hands lightly crumble 1 handful of the kettle-cooked potato chips on top of each wrap, tightly roll and serve.