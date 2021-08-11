IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ingredients

  • 1 (2-pound) rotisserie chicken
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup red grapes, sliced in half
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup toasted pecans or sliced almonds
  • 1/4 cup chopped shallots
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce, preferably Franks RedHot
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 (12-inch) spinach tortillas
  • 1 (5-ounce) bag kettle cooked potato chips

    • Chef notes

    Chicken salad is one of my all-time favorites! Adding sweet grapes, toasty nuts and fresh celery makes the cool, creamy chicken even better. Plus, I love the crunch and flavor the potato chips add.

    Technique tip: If taking these wraps on the go, pre-make all the wraps without the potato chips and place into zip-top bags or wrap with plastic wrap. When ready to eat, unroll the wrap, add your smashed potato chips, roll back up and enjoy. This will prevent the chips from becoming soggy.

    Swap option: Swap roasted turkey for chicken, use your favorite flavored kettle cooked chips or your favorite flavored tortilla for honey wheat.

    Preparation

    1.

    Pick all the meat from the rotisserie chicken and discard the skin and bones. Place the picked meat into a mixing bowl and refrigerate until cold. Once the chicken is cold, cut the chicken into desired size chunks and return the meat to the mixing bowl.

    2.

    Combine the chicken with the mayonnaise, red grapes, celery, toasted pecans, chopped shallots, parsley, lemon juice, mustard, hot sauce, kosher salt and ground black pepper. Mix to combine and refrigerate until ready to use.

    3.

    When ready to make the wraps, place the spinach tortillas on a clean surface and evenly divide the chicken salad amongst the tortillas. Using your hands lightly crumble 1 handful of the kettle-cooked potato chips on top of each wrap, tightly roll and serve.

    Chicken Salad Crunch Wraps

    What foods to pack for a picnic

    Recipe Tags

    ChickenEasyKid-friendlyLunchNo-cookPicnicQuickSummerSandwiches

