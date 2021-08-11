Chef notes

Chicken salad is one of my all-time favorites! Adding sweet grapes, toasty nuts and fresh celery makes the cool, creamy chicken even better. Plus, I love the crunch and flavor the potato chips add.

Technique tip: If taking these wraps on the go, pre-make all the wraps without the potato chips and place into zip-top bags or wrap with plastic wrap. When ready to eat, unroll the wrap, add your smashed potato chips, roll back up and enjoy. This will prevent the chips from becoming soggy.

Swap option: Swap roasted turkey for chicken, use your favorite flavored kettle cooked chips or your favorite flavored tortilla for honey wheat.