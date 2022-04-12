IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Impress family and friends with these 3 creative brunch recipes

Chicken Milanese with Ricotta Cheese

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(8)

Try this new twist on chicken Milanese with ricotta cheese

April 12, 202203:53
Anthony Scotto
COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(8)

Ingredients

Chicken Cutlets
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 6 eggs
  • 3 cups seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 chicken cutlets, 1/2 pound each, pounded thin and round
  • 2 cups extra virgin olive oil
Ricotta Cheese Mixture
  • 1 pound fresh ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 pound diced fresh mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 2 eggs
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
To Assemble
  • 4 red beefsteak tomatoes
  • 4 yellow beefsteak tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese mixture (recipe above)
  • 1 pound mozzarella, sliced thin
  • 1/4 cup basil, cut into thin strips
  • 2 tablespoons dry oregano
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chef notes

This is a Scotto family recipe; it brings me back to my childhood. Usually, chicken Milanese comes with a salad, but doing it this way brings it to a whole new level.

Technique tip: Cook only until cutlets are golden.

Swap option: Veal or pork can be subbed for the chicken. You can serve this with or without the cheese; they're both equally delicious.

Preparation

For the chicken cutlets:

1.

Add the flour to a shallow bowl.

2.

In another bowl, beat the eggs with a fork until blended.

3.

In a third bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Arrange the bowl on a work surface so that they are lined up next to each other.

4.

Carefully dip a cutlet into the flour, making sure both sides are covered, dip into the egg mixture and finally dip into the breadcrumb mixture and coat both sides very well while gently tapping off any access.

5.

Transfer to a serving plate, season with salt and pepper and set aside while repeating with the remaining cutlets.

6.

In a large, heavy skillet, heat extra virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add cutlets and sauté on both sides until golden brown. Make sure cutlets are cooked all the way through. Remove from pan and place on paper towels to drain excess oil.

For the ricotta:

In a bowl, mix ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, parsley and eggs. Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate briefly to make the mixture firm.

To assemble:

1.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

2.

Cut tomatoes in half and then into wedges.

3.

Place a scoop (3 to 4 tablespoons) of ricotta cheese mixture in the center of each cutlet and surround with alternating red and yellow tomato wedges, separated by a slice of mozzarella cheese.

4.

Sprinkle with basil and oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5.

Bake for about 6 to 8 minutes. Serve immediately.

