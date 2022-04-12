Swap option: Veal or pork can be subbed for the chicken. You can serve this with or without the cheese; they're both equally delicious.

Technique tip: Cook only until cutlets are golden.

This is a Scotto family recipe; it brings me back to my childhood. Usually, chicken Milanese comes with a salad, but doing it this way brings it to a whole new level.

Preparation

For the chicken cutlets:

1.

Add the flour to a shallow bowl.

2.

In another bowl, beat the eggs with a fork until blended.

3.

In a third bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Arrange the bowl on a work surface so that they are lined up next to each other.

4.

Carefully dip a cutlet into the flour, making sure both sides are covered, dip into the egg mixture and finally dip into the breadcrumb mixture and coat both sides very well while gently tapping off any access.

5.

Transfer to a serving plate, season with salt and pepper and set aside while repeating with the remaining cutlets.

6.

In a large, heavy skillet, heat extra virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add cutlets and sauté on both sides until golden brown. Make sure cutlets are cooked all the way through. Remove from pan and place on paper towels to drain excess oil.

For the ricotta:

In a bowl, mix ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, parsley and eggs. Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate briefly to make the mixture firm.

To assemble:

1.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

2.

Cut tomatoes in half and then into wedges.

3.

Place a scoop (3 to 4 tablespoons) of ricotta cheese mixture in the center of each cutlet and surround with alternating red and yellow tomato wedges, separated by a slice of mozzarella cheese.

4.

Sprinkle with basil and oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5.

Bake for about 6 to 8 minutes. Serve immediately.