Of all the chicken curries we used to eat at home, this is probably the mildest, but it's still super aromatic and delicious. We used to eat this with lacy appam on special occasions, but more often we ate it with rice or my preference, slices of bread. You can easily make this stew with lots of veggies instead of chicken: Some options include carrots, cauliflower, beans and potatoes. It smells amazing while it's cooking, comes together quickly and is comforting and delicious. This recipe is adapted from Lathika George's book, " The Kerala Kitchen ."

Preparation

1.

If using shallots, heat oil in a deep pan and fry the sliced shallots until they are golden-brown. Remove from oil and set aside.

2.

In the same oil, fry the onion wedges until they're soft, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the green chile,ginger and curry leaves and fry for 1 more minute.

3.

Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and cloves and sauté for 1 minute, then add the flour and stir-fry for 1 minute.

4.

Add the chicken pieces and stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes, until the meat is lightly seared. Add the potatoes, vinegar, 1 can coconut milk, that same can's worth of water and salt. Cook, covered for 15 minutes, or until chicken and potatoes are tender but firm.

5.

Turn heat to low and add remaining 1/2 cup coconut milk and ground pepper, mix well and simmer for 2 minutes, then turn off the heat. Garnish with fried shallots, if using, and serve with appam, rice or bread.