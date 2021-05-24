Chef notes

This dish was a childhood favorite of mine. The marinade is extremely bright, aromatic, citrusy and full of umami. One of my favorite parts of making chicken inasal is the aroma, which is amazing, especially the scent of lemongrass when it hits the grill or sauté pan.

Technique tip: Sear the chicken on the grill or a pan until you get the color you want — you can finish the chicken breasts in the oven to avoid charring of the meat.

Swap option: The marinade can be used on different proteins such as beef and pork.