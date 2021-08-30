Swap option: This recipe can be used with turkey, eggplant, summer squash or zucchini in place of chicken. You can also sub traditional breadcrumbs for panko.

Technique tip: Let the floured, coated chicken sit in the scrambled eggs for at least 30 seconds. This will allow the flour to fully absorb the egg and prevent the breading from falling off.

I grew up on these! My mom used to make them for me, and they are my all-time favorite. I even love eating them cold out of the fridge with some bread.

Preparation

1.

Prepare three rimmed plates or shallow bowls for a three-stage breading procedure. Place the flour in the first bowl; in the second bowl, scramble the eggs with the grated Parmesan, chopped parsley and garlic powder; in the third bowl, place the seasoned panko breadcrumbs.

2.

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper and begin breading cutlets, one at a time.

3.

First, place the chicken in flour to generously coat on all sides (this is to get the egg to stick to the chicken). Next, transfer the chicken dredged in flour to the scrambled egg mixture. Allow the floured chicken to sit in the egg mixture for 30 seconds per side so the flour absorbs the eggs and sticks to the entire cutlet. Finally, transfer the egg-dipped chicken to the seasoned breadcrumbs so that the breadcrumbs stick to the beaten eggs. Flip the cutlet over and press into the breadcrumbs to get the reverse side coated. Transfer the breaded cutlets to a plate and allow to sit for 5 minutes before cooking.

4.

Warm the vegetable oil in a 10- or 12-inch sauté pan over medium heat. Heat the oil to 325 F and carefully place two of the breaded chicken cutlets into the oil (do not drop into the oil or serious burn or oil fire may result). Cook for 3 minutes, then, using a pair of metal tongs, carefully flip the cutlets to finish cooking the other side for an additional 3 minutes. Check for doneness using a digital instant-read thermometer (once the temperature reaches 165 F, the chicken is cooked). Transfer the cooked cutlets to a wire rack and season with salt.