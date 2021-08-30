Ingredients
Chef notes
If I'm going to eat a salad, I love for it to be topped with tons of my favorite goodies. This Cobb-style salad has crispy bacon, breaded chicken pieces, tangy blue cheese and fresh avocado, all dressed in a Dijon vinaigrette.
Use my Chicken Cutlets in this recipe.
Technique tip: Use a blender (regular or immersion) to have an extra-creamy dressing.
Swap option: Swap your favorite salad dressing for the Dijon vinaigrette or your favorite salad green for the romaine.
Preparation
For the Dijon vinaigrette:
In a medium-sized mixing bowl or blender, combine the Dijon mustard, sherry vinegar, honey, water, minced shallots, chopped parsley, salt and pepper. Whisk the ingredients to combine then slowly drizzle in the olive oil and vegetable oil to create an emulsified vinaigrette. Transfer the vinaigrette into a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.
For the salad:1.
Cut the romaine hearts into 1-inch size pieces, then wash and spin dry. Reserve on paper towels until ready to assemble the salads.2.
Cut the chicken cutlets into 1/2-inch size squares and reserve.3.
Place the cleaned and cut romaine into a large mixing bowl and gently toss with 3/4 of a cup of the Dijon vinaigrette, reserving the remaining 1/2 cup.4.
Evenly divide the dressed romaine into four shallow, 8-inch-wide bowls and begin topping each salad with the toppings in straight lines, starting with 1 sliced hard-boiled egg, then 1/4 cup chopped bacon then 1 cup cut chicken cutlets, 1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes, 1/2 of an avocado, 1/4 cup sliced red onion and finally 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the remaining Dijon vinaigrette over the top of each salad and serve.