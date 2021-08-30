Chef notes

If I'm going to eat a salad, I love for it to be topped with tons of my favorite goodies. This Cobb-style salad has crispy bacon, breaded chicken pieces, tangy blue cheese and fresh avocado, all dressed in a Dijon vinaigrette.

Use my Chicken Cutlets in this recipe.

Technique tip: Use a blender (regular or immersion) to have an extra-creamy dressing.

Swap option: Swap your favorite salad dressing for the Dijon vinaigrette or your favorite salad green for the romaine.