Swap option: Use pork instead of chicken and replace the corn with garden peas or your favorite type of finely diced vegetables.

When you need an easy framework to create simple and delicious dumplings, this recipe is the one. Filled with plump chicken and sweet corn, these tender little treats are enough to serve a crowd and will satisfy folks of all ages.

Preparation

1.

In a bowl, add ground chicken, corn kernels, finely chopped shio kombu, salt, sugar and ground white pepper, and mix together until well-combined.

2.

Place one teaspoon of filling in dumpling skin.

3.

Dip your finger in cold water and dampen the outer edges of dumpling skin. This will help seal the dumpling.

4.

Fold the dumpling in half like a taco with the filling inside and, with your fingers, press pleats along the outside.

5.

Add a tablespoon of preferred cooking oil into a small saucepan on medium-high heat.

6.

Gently place the dumplings into the pan pleat-side up.

7.

Cook for 2 minutes until the base of the dumpling is golden and caramelized.

8.

In a very quick motion, add 2 tablespoons of water into the pan and very quickly cover the pan with a lid to trap the steam. Be careful as the oil will splatter upon water contact.

9.

Cook for another 2 minutes with the lid on and then remove from the pan.

10.

Plate the dumplings and serve with your favorite dumpling sauce.