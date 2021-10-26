Swap option: You can substitute apple cider vinegar if you can't find coconut vinegar.

While lumpia Shanghai may have been the first Filipino food that my mother served me, chicken adobo was the first Filipino dish that she taught me how to cook. Chicken adobo is a simple, one-pot dish with five staples that all Filipinos have on hand — soy sauce, vinegar, black pepper, garlic and bay leaves. I add in a few more ingredients to really amplify the flavor. While working in other kitchens over the years, this has always been my go-to staff meal. It is easy to make, and while it braises away in the oven, I can get my prep done. Most importantly, the staff always loves it. Now I make it for my son, Carter G. It is one of his most loved dishes.

Preparation

1.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat until the oil begins to shimmer. Add the chicken thighs and cook for about 3 minutes per side, until golden-brown on both sides. Transfer to a large plate.

2.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan and heat until the oil shimmers. Add the chicken legs and cook for about 3 minutes per side, until golden-brown on both sides. Transfer to the plate with the thighs.

3.

Remove all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the pan; add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until soft.

4.

Add the garlic, soy sauce, coconut milk, vinegar, 1 cup of water, sugar, pepper and bay leaf powder, and stir until combined. Return the chicken to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for about 1 hour, until the chicken is tender. If the liquid reduces too quickly or becomes too salty, add a bit of water.

5.

Serve with steamed jasmine rice and garnished with crispy garlic and the scallions.

Recipe courtesy of Lemongrass & Lime by Chef Leah Cohen with Stephanie Banyas. Avery Publishing an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC © 2020.