Technique tip: Let the meat cool overnight for easy slicing the next day.

Swap option: Deli roast beef for a quick version or a chuck roast for a shredded beef version. Try smoking the beef first for another layer of flavor.

Loved "The Bear" on Hulu? Channel your inner Carmy and make this classic Chicago staple, just like the one from the Original Beef of Chicagoland. The flavors in this sandwich are just incredible: The rich beef, spicy giardiniera and sweet peppers makes for an unforgettable eating experience.

Preparation

For the Fortified Beef Broth:

1.

Warm a Dutch oven over medium heat with the vegetable oil. Once you begin to see ripples in the oil, add the smashed garlic and cook until lightly golden brown and aromatic.

2.

Add in the diced onion and cook until soft and translucent.

3.

Pour in the beef broth and bring to a simmer.

4.

Once the broth comes to a simmer, whisk in the Better than Bouillon beef base and Italian seasoning, and simmer for 30 minutes.

5.

After 30 minutes, reserve the broth hot for the top round roast to be transferred into, or cool and reserve in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Method for the Roasted Sweet Peppers:

1.

Preheat your oven to 350 F.

2.

Cut the bell peppers into 1-inch-wide strips and remove any seeds.

3.

Toss the bell pepper strips with vegetable oil, salt and pepper, and transfer to a baking dish with parchment paper.

4.

Roast the bell peppers for 20 minutes or until soft and sweet.

5.

Transfer the roasted bell peppers with all the oil and juices to a food-safe container and reserve at room temp or refrigerate until ready to use.

For the sandwiches:

1.

Preheat your oven to 450 F.

2.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the yellow mustard, Better than Bouillon beef base, light brown sugar, honey, fresh chopped garlic, butcher grind black pepper, fresh chopped rosemary, red pepper flakes and water to create our Pig Beach wet rub and reserve.

3.

Line a baking tray with aluminum foil (you will thank me later at clean up) and place a wire rack on top.

4.

Place the top round roast on top of the wire rack and generously slater the entire top round roast with the wet rub.

5.

Bake the top round for roughly 20 to 30 minutes to sear the outside, then transfer the seared top round to the Dutch oven with the fortified beef broth so that the meat is halfway submerged.

6.

Reduce the oven temperature to 300 F and continue to cook the meat in the broth until the internal temperature reaches around 130 F to 135 F.

7.

Allow the meat to cool in the broth overnight.

8.

The following day, remove the cooled meat from the broth and slice paper thin.

9.

Return the sliced meat to the fortified beef broth and warm over medium heat to finish cooking the sliced meat. Once the broth comes to a simmer, turn off the heat and hold the meat warm in the broth as you begin to build your sandwiches.

10.

While the meat is heating, preheat your oven to 350 F.

11.

Open the French bread rolls and place onto a baking tray. Drizzle some of the giardinera oil to the inside of your bread and bake for 2 to 3 minutes to warm and toast.

12.

Using a pair of tongs, evenly divide the warm sliced beef onto the buns, dragging some of the beef broth with it.

13.

Top the sandwiches with giardiniera and roasted sweet peppers. Serve with additional broth on the side or dip the sandwich in the broth and serve.