Chef notes

Sangria is typically made with red wine, but for my Italian summer take, I'm using white wine and Amarena cherries. The syrup used to package the wild Amarena cherries is the perfect sweetener for your summer cocktails. It can also be used in a variety of desserts. When choosing what fruits to add to your pitcher, think seasonal! Try a mixture of stone fruits such as cherries, apricots and peaches. Add a splash of lime juice for some acidity to cut the sweetness and it's the perfect sip of summer in a cup.

Technique tip: Let steep to develop flavor.

Swap option: Use any seasonal fruits such as melons, apples, oranges, etc. Any dry white wine will work here such as sauvignon blanc.