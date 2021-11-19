Ingredients
Chef notes
This is a new take on the iconic cheeseburger. Tater-Tot cups get filled with flavorful ground beef and topped with cheese, special sauce and mini pickles. They're like bite-sized Big Macs (Lil' Macs?).
Technique tip: Make sure the tots cool off completely before stuffing them so they retain their shape and don't fall apart.
Swap option: Ground turkey or ground chicken can be swapped in for a healthier version.
Preparation
For the cheeseburger tots:1.
Preheat oven to 425 F.2.
Brown ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once meat has browned, drain the grease then add beef back to the skillet and add the onions, and cook until softened. Add mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup and pickle relish to the ground beef and stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.3.
Grease a mini muffin pan and place three Tater Tots in each cup. Bake for 10 minutes.4.
After 10 minutes, remove the muffin pan from the oven and use a tamper to press the tots down into each cup to create a Tater-Tot cup. Fill the tots with the ground beef mixture and top with cheddar cheese. Place the tots back in the oven and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the tots from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before removing them from the muffin pan.
For the special sauce:
In a bowl, mix together all of the special sauce ingredients.
To serve:
Drizzle the special sauce over the cheeseburger tots and top with mini pickle slices and sesame seeds.