Chef notes

This is a new take on the iconic cheeseburger. Tater-Tot cups get filled with flavorful ground beef and topped with cheese, special sauce and mini pickles. They're like bite-sized Big Macs (Lil' Macs?).

Technique tip: Make sure the tots cool off completely before stuffing them so they retain their shape and don't fall apart.

Swap option: Ground turkey or ground chicken can be swapped in for a healthier version.