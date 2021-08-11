Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it can be pulled together with ingredients that are usually already on hand. I get a nostalgic feeling whenever I eat this hearty and comforting dish.
Technique tip: Use a heavy bottom skillet or a Dutch oven to conduct an even and high heat.
Swap option: You can use alternative meat crumbles for a meatless option, as well as change the beef stock for vegetable.
Preparation1.
Add enough oil to coat the bottom of a Dutch oven or a heavy bottom skillet. Brown your meat over medium-high heat. Add the carrots to the meat and cook for 4 minutes. Follow with the onions and cook for another 3 minutes. Finish with the garlic and cook until fragrant.2.
Season the mixture with sweet paprika, salt, pepper and thyme. Mix in the tomato paste and pour in the beef stock. Mix well and add the uncooked pasta. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cover the pot.3.
Once the pasta is al dente and the liquid has reduced, add in the grated cheddar cheese and nutritional yeast. Stir until melted and creamy. Taste for salt and pepper. Serve Immediately.