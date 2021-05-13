IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cheese Fondue

Courtesy Penguin Random House
Dr. Kate Biberdorf
Ingredients

  • cups Swiss cheese (3/4 cup pre-shredded, 3/4 cup from block cheese)
  • 2 cups Gruyere cheese (1 cup pre-shredded, 1 cup from block cheese)
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice, divided
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic, divided
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

    • Chef notes

    The best cheese fondue I ever had was in Switzerland! It was one of my top five memories of studying abroad, and one of the main reasons why I repeatedly perform this experiment. It's best when paired with Pretzel Bites or breadsticks!

    Technique tip: Make sure you have both pans at the exact same heat in order to run the perfect experiment!

    Swap option: Try different types of cheese! Swiss and Gruyere are often easy to find, but test whatever you have in your local grocery store.

    Special equipment: 2 medium saucepans (or 2 fondue pots) and 2 gallon-sized plastic bags.

    Preparation

    1.

    Shred the block cheeses.

    2.

    Set up both saucepans (or fondue pots). Label the pans as Pan A and Pan B.

    3.

    Add the chicken broth, 1/4 teaspoon lemon juice and 1½ teaspoons minced garlic to each saucepan.

    4.

    Bring both saucepans to a simmer, then decrease the heat to medium-low.

    5.

    Place 1 tablespoon cornstarch and the pre-shredded cheeses into the plastic bag. This is Bag A.

    6.

    Shake the bag until all of the cheese has been covered in cornstarch.

    7.

    Place 1 tablespoon cornstarch and the cheeses that you shredded into the plastic bag. This is Bag B.

    8.

    Shake the bag until all of the cheese has been covered in cornstarch.

    9.

    Simultaneously, add one handful of the cheese from Bag A to Pan A and add a handful of the cheese from Bag B to Pan B.

    10.

    Repeat step 9 until all of the cheese has been added to the pans. Gently stir the mixture and observe how the cheese melts.

    11.

    After all the cheese has melted, add the spices to each pan and gently stir.

    12.

    Use Pretzel Bites to compare the taste and consistency of each fondue!

    Cheese Fondue

    Kate the Chemist shares edible experiments for kids

    May 13, 202104:32

