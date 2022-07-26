Technique tip: Heat the grill to about 600 F, and use a pan to cook on inside that can stand up to the heat (cast-iron is the best option).

This recipe takes one of the best things about South Carolina, our shrimp, and prepares it in a fun and approachable way. It's very easy to reproduce at home. I would put our shrimp up against any shrimp in the world.

Preparation

For the garlic butter:

Place butter in saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and skim solids to create clarified butter. Add garlic and stir constantly until garlic is deep brown. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve.

Next, with heat on medium low, add herbs. Once fragrant, remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve again and keep warm.

For the shrimp:

1.

Light your charcoal grill and preheat to 600 F.

2.

Season the shrimp with kosher salt, 1/2 of the barbecue seasoning, 1/2 of the fine herbs and 1/4 cup of the melted garlic butter, and toss thoroughly.

3.

Preheat a cast-iron pan on the charcoal grill. Once temperature is achieved, toss your shrimp in the preheated pan. Stir every minute or so to ensure even cooking.

4.

While shrimp is cooking, take your planks of challah bread and toss them in 1/4 cup of the garlic butter. Season lightly with salt. In another preheated pan, toast on all sides.

5.

Once shrimp is cooked, return to a stainless-steel bowl and season with the remaining garlic butter, barbecue seasoning and fine herbs.

6.

Toss onto a plate with the toasted bread, serve with lemon for squeezing, and enjoy. Use the bread to sop up all that extra shrimpy garlic butter.