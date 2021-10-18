The only thing better than a roasted sweet potato is one that's stuffed with chana masala. I grew up with chana masala on the table every week, and its rich, spicy and savory notes work so well with the sweet earthiness of sweet potatoes. Chickpeas have plenty of protein and fiber so this dish isn't just comforting, it's still light and energizing.

Preparation

For the sweet potatoes:

1.

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

3.

Scrub the potatoes clean and pat them dry. Poke holes using a fork, and rub them with extra-virgin olive oil, then sprinkle with salt. Place potatoes onto the prepared baking sheet.

4.

Bake until the potatoes are completely soft, about 40 to 45 minutes.

For the Chana Masala:

1.

Heat a medium pot over medium heat and add the extra-virgin olive oil.

2.

When the oil shimmers, add the onions and saute until they become slightly translucent and start to brown around the edges, about 3 to 4 minutes.

3.

Add the ginger and garlic. Saute an additional 2 minutes until aromatics become fragrant but do not let them darken.

4.

Add the turmeric, cumin, mango powder (if using), coriander, cayenne, salt and black pepper. Sauté until the masala has roasted and the spices begin to smell toasty, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add a splash of water if it looks like your masala is starting to burn.

5.

Add the tomato paste and cook with the spices, allowing it to darken in color to a deep brick red, about 1 minute.

6.

Add the canned tomatoes with their juices and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes.

7.

Add the vegetable broth and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

8.

Add the chickpeas, cover the pot and simmer for an additional 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. If you want a thicker chana masala, cook it a bit longer, at least 5 minutes.

9.

Add the spinach and simmer for another 10 minutes, until the leaves have wilted.

10.

To serve, slice open a sweet potato and add a generous portion of chana masala to the baked potato.

11.

Drizzle with Cilantro-Mint Chutney if desired and enjoy.