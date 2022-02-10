For this recipe, I took inspiration from my mother's spiced, saucy peach filling while incorporating a blend of chai spices in both the filling and crumble. The spices offer warmth to the mildly sweet peaches. If you're looking for a way to spice up your classic peach cobbler, you've found it.

Peach cobbler was one of the first recipes I learned how to make, but I've never made it exactly the same way twice. There are countless ways to prepare it, and I think that's what makes it such a special dessert.

Preparation

For the pistachio-oat crumble:

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, rolled oats, pistachios, ground ginger, cloves, nutmeg and granulated sugar.

Using a dough cutter, mix the pieces of butter into the flour. This can be done by using a rocking motion with the dough cutter or your fingertips to break up the butter into smaller pieces. The butter should resemble a coarse meal. Store the mixture in the fridge until ready to use.

For the chai-peach base:

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 375 F.

Place a large saucepan over medium heat and add in butter. Once the butter is melted, add in the thawed peaches, brown sugar, cinnamon, allspice, cardamom and black pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for an additional 10 minutes.

Add the cooked peaches into a large casserole dish and evenly top with the pistachio-oat crumble. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is golden-brown and the sauce bubbles around the edges.

Once finished baking, serve warm with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.