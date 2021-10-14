Chef notes

Chinese people have been eating century eggs for hundreds of years. In Chinese, the eggs are called 松花蛋 (sōnghuā dàn), a rather poetic moniker that means "pine flower eggs," as especially high-quality century eggs often develop dainty branch-like patterns on their surface.

My favorite way to enjoy this ingredient is in a simple chilled dish that marries the luscious creaminess of century eggs with the soft, tender texture of silken tofu. The two foods make a complementary pair, with the blander tofu serving as a lovely contrast to the strongly flavored egg.

This is a staple home-style appetizer served all across China, but it brings enough gusto to be the main event. And it doesn't even require turning on a stove.