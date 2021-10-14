IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals Throwback Edition: Up to 82% off heated brushes, instant cameras, more

Century Egg with Silken Tofu

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Megan Zhang
Megan Zhang
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 box silken tofu
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 chile peppers, finely chopped
  • 1 scallion, roots trimmed, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened Chinese black vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 century eggs, peeled
  • 2 cilantro stems, chopped

    • Chef notes

    Chinese people have been eating century eggs for hundreds of years. In Chinese, the eggs are called 松花蛋 (sōnghuā dàn), a rather poetic moniker that means "pine flower eggs," as especially high-quality century eggs often develop dainty branch-like patterns on their surface.

    My favorite way to enjoy this ingredient is in a simple chilled dish that marries the luscious creaminess of century eggs with the soft, tender texture of silken tofu. The two foods make a complementary pair, with the blander tofu serving as a lovely contrast to the strongly flavored egg.

    This is a staple home-style appetizer served all across China, but it brings enough gusto to be the main event. And it doesn't even require turning on a stove.

    Preparation

    1.

    Drain the tofu, then carefully set it down in a wide, shallow serving dish. Slice crosswise into thin pieces, about 1/4-inch thick.

    2.

    To a small bowl, add the garlic, chile peppers, scallion, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, sugar and salt. Mix well and pour the mixture all over the tofu.

    3.

    Slice the century eggs lengthwise into about six pieces each. Place them into the serving dish, arranging them around the tofu. Garnish with cilantro. Serve at room temperature, or chill in the fridge to enjoy later.

    Century Egg with Silken Tofu

    Recipe Tags

    ChineseComfort FoodDinnerEasyNo-cookQuickAppetizers

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa