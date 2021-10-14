Ingredients
Chef notes
Chinese people have been eating century eggs for hundreds of years. In Chinese, the eggs are called 松花蛋 (sōnghuā dàn), a rather poetic moniker that means "pine flower eggs," as especially high-quality century eggs often develop dainty branch-like patterns on their surface.
My favorite way to enjoy this ingredient is in a simple chilled dish that marries the luscious creaminess of century eggs with the soft, tender texture of silken tofu. The two foods make a complementary pair, with the blander tofu serving as a lovely contrast to the strongly flavored egg.
This is a staple home-style appetizer served all across China, but it brings enough gusto to be the main event. And it doesn't even require turning on a stove.
Preparation1.
Drain the tofu, then carefully set it down in a wide, shallow serving dish. Slice crosswise into thin pieces, about 1/4-inch thick.2.
To a small bowl, add the garlic, chile peppers, scallion, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, sugar and salt. Mix well and pour the mixture all over the tofu.3.
Slice the century eggs lengthwise into about six pieces each. Place them into the serving dish, arranging them around the tofu. Garnish with cilantro. Serve at room temperature, or chill in the fridge to enjoy later.