Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the cauliflower that often goes unused.
Technique tip: If you have a wok pan it's great for tossing the rice so it doesn't fly out of the pan.
Swap option: Swap cooked white rice for a more traditional stir fry, add anything you like for the veggies.
Preparation1.
Warm a large sauté pan over medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of sesame oil. Add in the diced sweet potatoes and cook until golden-brown and tender.2.
Once the sweet potato is cooked add in the ginger, garlic and white part of the scallions and cook until aromatic and lightly golden-brown.3.
Next, add in the beaten eggs and cook until scrambled and set. Using a wooden spoon or a rubber spatula, break up the scrambled egg, then add in the frozen vegetables to warm.4.
Toss in the cauliflower rice and cook until hot. Finish with soy sauce and rice wine vinegar, toss and serve. Garnish with the sliced green part of the scallions.