Chef notes

I love this recipe because it's a healthy version of a classic dish we all know and love, and it utilizes a part of the cauliflower that often goes unused.

Technique tip: If you have a wok pan it's great for tossing the rice so it doesn't fly out of the pan.

Swap option: Swap cooked white rice for a more traditional stir fry, add anything you like for the veggies.