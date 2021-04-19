Technique tip: This soup is great to make ahead and reheat when serving. Add an ice cube when blending your carrot top pesto to help keep the color bright green.

This soup is super bright and flavorful. I always feel healthy eating it! The fresh ginger adds a touch of heat while the coconut cream keeps the dish cool and velvety.

Preparation

For the carrot-top pesto:

1.

Pick the carrot tops from hard stems and wash in cold water to remove any dirt and reserve.

2.

Bring a 2-quart pot of water to a boil with 1 tablespoon of kosher salt. Set up a bowl with ice water.

3.

Once the water comes to a boil, add in your cleaned carrot tops, Italian parsley leaves and baby spinach. Blanch the greens for 15-20 seconds to set the bright green color, then strain and shock in an ice water bath.

4.

Once the greens are ice cold, remove them from the ice bath and firmly squeeze out any excess water from the greens.

5.

Roughly chop the blanched greens then place them into a blender with the garlic cloves, pine nuts, pepper flakes, 1 ice cube and olive oil. Puree on high and blend until smooth.

6.

Transfer the puree to a medium-sized mixing bowl then stir in grated Parmesan cheese and transfer to an airtight food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.

For the soup:

1.

Warm a 4-quart sauce pot over medium heat with the vegetable oil. Add in the chopped garlic and ginger and cook until aromatic. Stir in the onions and cook until soft and translucent. Add the sliced carrots and cook for 5 minutes. Add the vegetable broth and apple cider vinegar then bring the soup to a boil. Once the pot comes to a boil, reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for approximately 30 minutes or until the carrots are tender.

2.

Pour the entire contents of the pot into a blender (working in batches so as not to overfill the blender) and blend until smooth.

3.

Pour the blended soup back into a new clean pot to season with salt, pepper and finish with coconut cream.

To serve:

Bring the soup back to a simmer then ladle into bowls, garnish with Carrot-Top Pesto and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and serve.