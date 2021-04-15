COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
Ingredients
Baked Oats
Cream Cheese Frosting
Chef notes
This recipe is the ideal breakfast or snack to have on-hand. I love that it all comes together in a blender for easy cleanup.
Technique Tip: Test doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center of the muffin; it should come out clean.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F.2.
Add all ingredients except walnuts to the blender. Blend until combined.3.
Add walnuts and blend 5 seconds more.4.
Pour into a greased mini muffin tin or bundt tray and bake at for 20-25 mins or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.5.
With a hand mixer, whip frosting ingredients until fluffy.6.
Allow muffins to cool and top with frosting, chopped walnuts and carrot tops. Enjoy!