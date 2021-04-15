IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

Carrot Cake Baked Oats

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(37)
Courtesy Elena Besser
Elena Besser
COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(37)

Ingredients

Baked Oats
  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 4 medium carrots, cut into chunks
  • 2 ripe medium bananas
  • 1​1⁄2 cups milk
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup agave (or honey or maple syrup)
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • zest of 1 orange
  • 1/3 cup toasted walnuts, plus more for garnish
    • Cream Cheese Frosting
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, room temp
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1-2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 pinch kosher salt

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is the ideal breakfast or snack to have on-hand. I love that it all comes together in a blender for easy cleanup.

    Technique Tip: Test doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center of the muffin; it should come out clean.

    Preparation

    1.

     Preheat the oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Add all ingredients except walnuts to the blender. Blend until combined. 

    3.

    Add walnuts and blend 5 seconds more.

    4.

    Pour into a greased mini muffin tin or bundt tray and bake at for 20-25 mins or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

    5.

    With a hand mixer, whip frosting ingredients until fluffy.

    6.

    Allow muffins to cool and top with frosting, chopped walnuts and carrot tops. Enjoy!

    Carrot Cake Baked Oats

    TikTok food hacks, explained: Breakfast cake and tortilla lunch

    April 15, 202104:41

    Recipe Tags

    30 Minute MealsEasyHealthyQuickVegetarianBreakfast

    More BreakfastSee All

    Asparagus Tart

    Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust

    Tahini Swirl Banana Bread

    Banana Bread French Toast

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes

    Katie Lee's Banana-Walnut Blender Pancakes

    The Easiest Cinnamon Rolls

    Geoffrey Zakarian's Breakfast Street Tacos

    Anne Burrell's Avocado Toast with Poached Egg, Tomatoes and Feta

    Savory Scallion and Sweet Potato Pancakes