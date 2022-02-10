Technique tip: Whenever I'm feeding a crowd with this recipe, I make sure to double the recipe and prepare French toast sticks that can be dunked into the praline sauce. You can make these by cutting each bread slice into three pieces and serving them on a large platter to pass around to your guests. I like to think of it as a breakfast appetizer.

I vividly remember the smell of cinnamon, vanilla and butter browning in the skillet in my childhood home on the occasional weekend. Woken up by the sound and smell of butter sizzling on a Saturday morning, I knew that I would soon be met with a piping hot plate of French toast and maple syrup. Throughout the years, I've never forgotten the warm feeling of that breakfast accompanied by the conversations around the table. Here, I've put my spin on my mother's French toast and created a praline sauce packed with hints of caramel, warm spices and crunch from the nuts.

Preparation

For the Bourbon-Praline Sauce:

Place a medium saucepan over medium heat and add in butter. Once the butter is melted, stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, bourbon and vanilla extract. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes while continuing to whisk.

Once the sauce has slightly thickened, stir in the walnuts. Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream. Set aside for serving over the French toast. If the sauce is too thick upon serving, stir over heat for 30 to 60 seconds to loosen the consistency.

For the French toast:

1.

Preheat the oven to the warm setting or 200 F to 250 F.

2.

In a large casserole dish or bowl, whisk the eggs, half and half, vanilla extract, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk together until there are no longer egg streaks and the batter is evenly combined.

3.

Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add a tablespoon of butter. While the butter is melting, dip 2 to 3 slices of bread into the egg mixture and allow it to soak for around 5 seconds on each side.

4.

When the butter begins to sizzle, add the soaked bread slices into the pan. Sprinkle each slice with 1 teaspoon brown sugar and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until the bread is golden-brown on both sides.

5.

Once the first batch of French toast is are cooked, place them onto a large baking tray and keep warm in the oven. Repeat steps 3 through 5 until all the French toast is cooked.

To serve:

Serve the French toast warm with the bourbon-praline sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar.