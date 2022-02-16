Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons rapeseed oil, divided
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 2½ ounces frozen peas
- 10 ounces cooked long grain rice
- 3½ ounces honey-roasted ham, diced
- 1 teaspoon premium dark soy sauce
- 1-2 tablespoons premium light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 pinch ground white pepper
- 1 spring onion, trimmed and finely sliced on the bias, to garnish
Chef notes
When I first tried this dish in a Hong Kong café, it had Chinese ham, peas and pieces of scrambled egg, and it was super delicious washed down with a cup of Yuanyang tea. I'm using honey-roasted ham cubes, but you can use bacon if you wish; just cook it until crispy first before you cook the rest of the dish. Whenever I have this dish, it takes me back to Hong Kong.
Technique tips: Scramble the egg first. To help prevent the rice grains from sticking together, add some toasted sesame oil and mix into the rice before adding to stir fry in the wok. Always use leftover cooked rice so the rice isn't too moist.
Swap option: You can use baby shrimp, smoked salmon or roast chicken pieces instead of ham.
Preparation1.
Heat a wok over high heat and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Tip the beaten eggs into the wok, stir to scramble and then remove and set aside.2.
Return the wok to the heat, add the remaining tablespoon of rapeseed oil and heat for 20 seconds. Then add in the frozen peas and stir for less than a minute. Add the rice and mix well until the rice has broken down. Add in the ham pieces and toss together for 1 minute. Add the scrambled egg pieces back into the wok and stir through.3.
Season with light soy sauce (to taste), toasted sesame oil and a pinch of ground white pepper. Garnish with spring onion and serve immediately.