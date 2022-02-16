Chef notes

When I first tried this dish in a Hong Kong café, it had Chinese ham, peas and pieces of scrambled egg, and it was super delicious washed down with a cup of Yuanyang tea. I'm using honey-roasted ham cubes, but you can use bacon if you wish; just cook it until crispy first before you cook the rest of the dish. Whenever I have this dish, it takes me back to Hong Kong.

Technique tips: Scramble the egg first. To help prevent the rice grains from sticking together, add some toasted sesame oil and mix into the rice before adding to stir fry in the wok. Always use leftover cooked rice so the rice isn't too moist.

Swap option: You can use baby shrimp, smoked salmon or roast chicken pieces instead of ham.